Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Justin Bieber Slides on a Frozen Lake, Goes Back to Nature in Outdoorsy ‘Changes’ Video

Justin Bieber Slides on a Frozen Lake, Goes Back to Nature in Outdoorsy ‘Changes’ Video

Billboard.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Justin Bieber posted the nature-themed video for the title track to his Changes album on Thursday (April 2).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Justin Bieber postpones Changes tour

Justin Bieber postpones Changes tour 00:46

 Justin Bieber has postponed his 'Changes Tour' - which was due to be his first in almost three years - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Get_Heard_Today

GetHeard.Today Justin Bieber Slides on a Frozen Lake, Goes Back to Nature in Outdoorsy ‘Changes’ https://t.co/r4zIQO0qir… https://t.co/jvpbvuVDNa 2 hours ago

celebspkrs4u

Bruce Merrin Justin Bieber Slides on a Frozen Lake, Goes Back to Nature in Outdoorsy 'Changes' Video https://t.co/PmHd2qaznw via @billboard 4 hours ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 Justin Bieber Slides on a Frozen Lake, Goes Back to Nature in Outdoorsy ‘Changes’ Video https://t.co/iwCyt6eK3Q https://t.co/kgFnUoFJf1 6 hours ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Justin Bieber Slides on a Frozen Lake, Goes Back to Nature in Outdoorsy ‘Changes’ Video https://t.co/5AbZtir8S8… https://t.co/HaG6TOtS2V 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.