Why Does Trump Admin Jobs Report Show Only 700,000 Lost When 9.9 Million People Just Filed for Unemployment?

Friday, 3 April 2020
Why Does Trump Admin Jobs Report Show Only 700,000 Lost When 9.9 Million People Just Filed for Unemployment?The Trump administration's Bureau of Labor Statistics just released a pretty disastrous March jobs report showing 700,000 jobs lost and an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent, but that's positiely rosy compared to the 9 million new unemployment claims filed over the past two weeks. Why the discrepancy?
 Nearly 10 million people have filed for unemployment benefits and it’s projected to get higher, possibly passing the peak unemployment rate of the Great Depression. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

