Katharine McPhee Turns Into David Foster's Hairstylist During Coronavirus Lockdown Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The 'American Idol' alum reveals in her latest Instagram Live session that she has given her music producer husband a trim before pulling out a pair of scissors to make further adjustment. 👓 View full article

