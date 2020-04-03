Jessica Alba reveals her company is donating diapers, other essentials to families impacted by the coronavirus Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Jessica Alba revealed that her Honest Company brand has been donating supplies to help parents struggling with children as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put people out of work and forces them to self-isolate. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this