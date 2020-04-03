Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jessica Alba reveals her company is donating diapers, other essentials to families impacted by the coronavirus

Jessica Alba reveals her company is donating diapers, other essentials to families impacted by the coronavirus

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Jessica Alba revealed that her Honest Company brand has been donating supplies to help parents struggling with children as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put people out of work and forces them to self-isolate. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.