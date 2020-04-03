Global  

Frank Ocean Drops Two New Songs: 'Dear April' and 'Cayendo' - Stream & Download!

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Frank Ocean has surprised fans with new music! The 32-year-old Grammy-winning singer dropped two new tracks, “Dear April” and “Cayendo,” which he first previewed last October during his first-ever PrEP+ club night in New York. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Frank Ocean Fans who ordered the songs on vinyl started receiving them last [...]
