Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Frank Ocean Drops New Music With Singles 'Dear April' And 'Cayendo'

Frank Ocean Drops New Music With Singles 'Dear April' And 'Cayendo'

NPR Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The elusive R&B star was slated to headline Coachella this month alongside Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott before the festival was postponed to October.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Frank Ocean Releases Two New Songs 'Dear April' and 'Cayendo' | Billboard News

Frank Ocean Releases Two New Songs 'Dear April' and 'Cayendo' | Billboard News 01:04

 Frank Ocean Releases Two New Songs 'Dear April' and 'Cayendo' | Billboard News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mmmsicky

nick RT @KEClips1: @mmmsicky @thot_knot Me when Frank Ocean drops music https://t.co/sHpZGvfNT7 2 minutes ago

KEClips1

Ed @mmmsicky @thot_knot Me when Frank Ocean drops music https://t.co/sHpZGvfNT7 2 minutes ago

gabby_galvao

gabby any day Frank Ocean drops is a good day😍 https://t.co/ZLuywqk3Bp 2 hours ago

uwuKent

✈️😪 RT @clairegranola: a couple days ago my frank ocean poster fell off my wall and onto my face while i was sleeping and then he drops new mus… 2 hours ago

Invader_Shady

. RT @willowcreatives: i love how frank ocean just silently drops music with zero promotion 2 hours ago

brazilianbhadie

Keke🦋 RT @Smithaaaaaa: You know the worlds in trouble when Frank Ocean drops music 3 hours ago

OlliviaGarden

Olivia Brown Everytime Frank Ocean drops any new music, u have to listen to blonde and channel orange after. It’s the law 3 hours ago

groovegyal

Conchie joe 🦋 RT @wrongbhav: I feel attacked when frank ocean drops music..... sir I don’t need to fall into an even deeper and darker depression.... but… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.