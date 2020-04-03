Future Finally Releases BEAST MODE Mixtape On All Streaming Platforms Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Atlanta rapper Future isn’t picking favorites anymore. The hip-hop veteran has finally released his now-legendary Beast Mode mixtape to all digital streaming platforms. Big Facts Just in time for everyone’s T.G.I.F. goals, Future Hendrix has hit the green light on his unforgettable underground effort hitting every online giant. The nine-track Zaytoven-produced project is finally streaming […]



