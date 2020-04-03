Tory Lanez + Trav Level Up Their Bromance Goals In New Vixen-Filled YOU CHOOSE Music Video Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Toronto rapper Tory Lanez and Trav are delivering NSFW vibes to the world. The hip-hop pair have connected and come through on their new “You Choose” music video premiere. Big Facts On Friday, Trav shared his Lanez-featured video to the masses. The duo have the night of their lives in South Beach and surrounded by […]



The post Tory Lanez + Trav Level Up Their Bromance Goals In New Vixen-Filled YOU CHOOSE Music Video appeared first on . Toronto rapper Tory Lanez and Trav are delivering NSFW vibes to the world. The hip-hop pair have connected and come through on their new “You Choose” music video premiere. Big Facts On Friday, Trav shared his Lanez-featured video to the masses. The duo have the night of their lives in South Beach and surrounded by […]The post Tory Lanez + Trav Level Up Their Bromance Goals In New Vixen-Filled YOU CHOOSE Music Video appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SOHH Tory Lanez + Trav Level Up Their Bromance Goals In New Vixen-Filled YOU CHOOSE Music Video https://t.co/c75o0P8bL5 https://t.co/qzInAUohFf 32 minutes ago