Soul Icon Bill Withers Has Died Friday, 3 April 2020

He was 81 years old...



Soul great *Bill Withers* has died, it has been announced.



The West Virginia singer melded together soul and jazz, producing something with unique potency.



A fantastic vocalist, the depth and nuance of his work produced some perennial classics - notably 'Ain't No Sunshine' and 'Grandma's Hands'.



Subject of the 2009 documentary Still Bill, a full tribute concert for Bill Withers was organised for 2016 at New York's Carnegie Hall.



A true soul legend, Bill Withers died from heart complications, according to his family.



A statement to Associated Press describes him as a "solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world," before adding:



"He spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other."



Our thoughts are with his loved ones.



