Madonna Joins Bill & Melinda Gates in Effort to Find Cure Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Madonna is joining the cause. The “Like a Prayer” pop icon announced on Friday (April 3) that she is joining Bill and Melinda Gates in seeking a prevention or cure for the ongoing pandemic. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna “I’m joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation effort to find a drug [...]
Madonna joining Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in coronavirus relief efforts

Madonna is using her influence to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. 
FOXNews.com

News24.com | Apology to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for 'Africa vaccine' story

News24 unreservedly apologises to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for falsely reporting that they want to test a vaccine for coronavirus in Africa.
News24


