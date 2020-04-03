Madonna Joins Bill & Melinda Gates in Effort to Find Cure Amid Pandemic

Born 2 Listen . Video: ➡️ Madonna reveals she has donated $1MILLION to Bill and Melinda Gates' COVID-19 foundation to help create… https://t.co/nUH3tOfGD3 11 hours ago Eleanor Davis RT @TimesUpGodWins: If you were on the fence about Bill Gates before, this should tip you over. Madonna Ciccone announces she is partnerin… 14 hours ago Milind P Tamore RT @AiswaryaRvr: ANOTHER TRAITOR , WHO BRAINWASHES YOUTH WITH SONGS WITH NIL CLASS Madonna Joins Forces With Bill https://t.co/n8zuTmk7B5 17 hours ago giant inflatable beaver RT @JustJared: Madonna announces she's joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in trying to find a drug to treat or prevent #coronaviru… 17 hours ago duddula sunil kumar Madonna Joins Forces With Bill https://t.co/syDAsoY04s 20 hours ago Steve Skiba Madonna joins forces with Bill Gates to raise money for Covid-19 https://t.co/61byKAzZZC 1 day ago Car9Beach The original - it's real - all with L u c i f e r on the cross ... wow Madonna joins forces with Bill Gates to rais… https://t.co/9ptQYxW3QO 1 day ago Aiswarya R. 🇮🇳 ANOTHER TRAITOR , WHO BRAINWASHES YOUTH WITH SONGS WITH NIL CLASS Madonna Joins Forces With Bill https://t.co/n8zuTmk7B5 1 day ago