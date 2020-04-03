Global  

Branford And Wynton Marsalis Reflect On Their Father, Jazz Patriarch Ellis Marsalis

NPR Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Fresh Air celebrates Ellis Marsalis, who died April 1 of COVID-19, by listening back to interviews with two of his sons. Branford spoke of his father in 2002; Wynton's interview is from 1994.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Jazz Icon And Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies At The Age Of 85

Jazz Icon And Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies At The Age Of 85 00:33

 The father of several prominent musicians including Branford, Delfeayo and Wynton Marsalis passed away in New Orleans. It's reported he was a victim of the coronavirus.

