You Might Like

Tweets about this GetPaidDoingStuff RT @MaddieBarry8: New Polls: Trump Approval Craters as ABC and Rasmussen Now Show Him Underwater on Coronavirus Response #SmartNews… 2 days ago Curmudgeon RT @sue220154: @realDonaldTrump New Polls: Trump Approval Craters as ABC and Rasmussen Now Show Him Underwater on Coronavirus Response 2 days ago sue mclaughlin @realDonaldTrump New Polls: Trump Approval Craters as ABC and Rasmussen Now Show Him Underwater on Coronavirus Response 2 days ago Herman Sims New Polls: Trump Approval Craters as ABC and Rasmussen Now Show Him Underwater on Coronavirus Response https://t.co/7N2Ac2BauS 2 days ago Vicki @realDonaldTrump @seanhannity @FoxNews @WhiteHouse @GOP The blotus-in-chief's latest "FAILING report card!" Even… https://t.co/rVEweZl9ZB 2 days ago