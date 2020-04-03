Niall Horan Cancels His 'Nice To Meet Ya' World Tour: 'This Was A Difficult Decision'
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Niall Horan has had to cancel his upcoming Nice To Meet Ya World Tour amid the current Covid-19 pandemic. The 26-year-old Heartbreak Weather singer just confirmed the news in a statement on his social media, stating that “this was a difficult decision.” Niall wrote: “Given the unprecedented circumstances I have decided to not move forward [...]
TGIF! Am I right? Fridays are our favorite because that means... nationally syndicated radio film critic Ryan Jay is joining us! This week he is sharing all the best movies and new releases to enjoy at..