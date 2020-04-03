Global  

Niall Horan Cancels His 'Nice To Meet Ya' World Tour: 'This Was A Difficult Decision'

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Niall Horan has had to cancel his upcoming Nice To Meet Ya World Tour amid the current Covid-19 pandemic. The 26-year-old Heartbreak Weather singer just confirmed the news in a statement on his social media, stating that “this was a difficult decision.” Niall wrote: “Given the unprecedented circumstances I have decided to not move forward [...]
Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Niall Horan's charity concert

Niall Horan's charity concert 00:53

 Niall Horan will play a special concert on Instagram to raise money for children's charity Childline.

