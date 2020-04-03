Playboi Carti Arrested in Georgia on Drug & Gun Charges Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Playboi Carti is under arrest. The 23-year-old rapper was arrested in Georgia on drug and gun related charges, according to TMZ on Friday (April 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Playboi Carti The “wokeuplikethis*” rapper was pulled over in his Lamborghini on Thursday (April 2) due to an expired tag according to the [...] 👓 View full article

0

