Playboi Carti Arrested in Georgia on Drug & Gun Charges

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Playboi Carti is under arrest. The 23-year-old rapper was arrested in Georgia on drug and gun related charges, according to TMZ on Friday (April 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Playboi Carti The “wokeuplikethis*” rapper was pulled over in his Lamborghini on Thursday (April 2) due to an expired tag according to the [...]
