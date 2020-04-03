Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sean Hayes Plays Woman In New Film 'Lazy Susan', Available On Demand Now!

Sean Hayes Plays Woman In New Film 'Lazy Susan', Available On Demand Now!

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Sean Hayes is taking on a new kind of role in his latest film, Lazy Susan! The Will & Grace star plays an unmotivated cisgender woman for whom doing nothing is exhausting in the film, which also stars Matthew Broderick, Allison Janney, Carrie Aizley, Margo Martindale, Jim Rash, Kiel Kennedy, Danny Johnson and Darlene Hunt. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: Lazy Susan Movie Clip - K-Mart

Lazy Susan Movie Clip - K-Mart 02:01

 Lazy Susan Movie Clip - K-Mart - Plot Synopsis: A frumpy, bumbling, unmotivated woman named Susan always manages to get herself into the most ridiculous situations imaginable. One day, Susan wakes up to realize that her relationships have all tanked, her family is estranged, and she has no...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LazySusanFilm

Lazy Susan RT @JustJared: .@SeanHayes is taking the role of a woman in his new film #LazySusan, which you can watch on-demand now! Watch the trailer:… 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com .@SeanHayes is taking the role of a woman in his new film #LazySusan, which you can watch on-demand now! Watch the… https://t.co/iUNfYoGlNm 6 hours ago

MotherFader

Tracey Hayes-Fader My brother's movie comes out this Friday and its going to be so fun to see my mom star in it!! ‘Lazy Susan’: Sean H… https://t.co/JuiILX7jj7 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.