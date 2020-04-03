Sean Hayes Plays Woman In New Film 'Lazy Susan', Available On Demand Now!

Sean Hayes is taking on a new kind of role in his latest film, Lazy Susan! The Will & Grace star plays an unmotivated cisgender woman for whom doing nothing is exhausting in the film, which also stars Matthew Broderick, Allison Janney, Carrie Aizley, Margo Martindale, Jim Rash, Kiel Kennedy, Danny Johnson and Darlene Hunt. [...] 👓 View full article



