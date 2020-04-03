Global  

Dylan Walsh Joins New Superman Series as Lois Lane's Father

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The 'Nip/Tuck' actor is expected to play the role previously portrayed by the likes of Glenn Morshower, Michael Ironside, Denis Arndt, and Harve Presnell on previous DC shows.
