Royce Da 5’9 Absolutely Bodies His OVERCOMER + THOU SHALL VEVO Live Sessions

SOHH Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Royce Da 5’9 Absolutely Bodies His OVERCOMER + THOU SHALL VEVO Live SessionsDetroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 has bars for decades. The hip-hop heavyweight is the latest musician to pull through and deliver a memorable VEVO Live Sessions performance. Big Facts This week, Royce treated VEVO viewers to a couple live cuts off his latest solo album The Allegory. 5’9 delivered vicious bars courtesy of his “Overcomer” […]

The post Royce Da 5’9 Absolutely Bodies His OVERCOMER + THOU SHALL VEVO Live Sessions appeared first on .
