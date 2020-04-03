Royce Da 5’9 Absolutely Bodies His OVERCOMER + THOU SHALL VEVO Live Sessions Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 has bars for decades. The hip-hop heavyweight is the latest musician to pull through and deliver a memorable VEVO Live Sessions performance. Big Facts This week, Royce treated VEVO viewers to a couple live cuts off his latest solo album The Allegory. 5’9 delivered vicious bars courtesy of his “Overcomer” […]



