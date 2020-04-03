Global  

7 Marvel Movies Get New Release Dates, Including 'Black Widow'

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Disney has announced new release dates for seven upcoming Marvel movies, including Black Widow, which was supposed to be released in May 2020. The Scarlett Johansson film is going to be released in November 2020, taking the slot of the Marvel film Eternals. That movie is now moving to 2021. The other five Marvel movies [...]
News video: Disney To Release 'Mulan' In July, Shifts Scheduled Releases

Disney To Release 'Mulan' In July, Shifts Scheduled Releases 00:33

 LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co will release the action epic “Mulan” in movie theaters in July and Marvel’s “Black Widow” in November, the company said on Friday as it reshuffled a schedule disrupted by the global coronavirus outbreak. Among other changes, Disney postponed the...

