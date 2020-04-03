7 Marvel Movies Get New Release Dates, Including 'Black Widow'

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Disney has announced new release dates for seven upcoming Marvel movies, including Black Widow, which was supposed to be released in May 2020. The Scarlett Johansson film is going to be released in November 2020, taking the slot of the Marvel film Eternals. That movie is now moving to 2021. The other five Marvel movies [...] 👓 View full article

