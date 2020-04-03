Global  

Leslie Jordan Joins Mayim Bialik's New Fox Comedy Series, 'Call Me Kat'!

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Leslie Jordan has landed a new role! The 64-year-old Emmy-winner and Will & Grace alum has joined the cast of the upcoming Fox comedy Call Me Kat, produced by Big Bang Theory stars Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons. The show follows Kat (played by Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and [...]
