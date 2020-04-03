Adam Levine Confirms That His Wife Behati Prinsloo Is Not Pregnant: 'She'd Punch Me'

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Adam Levine is clearing up rumors that his wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant after she shared a photo to Instagram that fans assumed was a sonogram. The 40-year-old Maroon 5 frontman woke up early on Tuesday morning (March 31) to join Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show while he and his family continue to self-quarantine [...] 👓 View full article

