Adam Levine Confirms That His Wife Behati Prinsloo Is Not Pregnant: 'She'd Punch Me'

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Adam Levine is clearing up rumors that his wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant after she shared a photo to Instagram that fans assumed was a sonogram. The 40-year-old Maroon 5 frontman woke up early on Tuesday morning (March 31) to join Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show while he and his family continue to self-quarantine [...]
