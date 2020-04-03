Nas Remembers Late Music Legend Bill Withers After His Death + Names His Fave Songs: “All Timeless Songs” Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New York rap veteran Nas is letting the world know how much Bill Withers inspired him. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of the late music icon. Big Facts Nasir Jones went to his Instagram page Friday with a salute to Withers’ greatness. The Queens native shared a few of his […]



Credit: Bang Media - Published Bill Withers dies aged 81 01:22 'Lean On Me' legend Bill Withers has passed away aged 81.

