Nas Remembers Late Music Legend Bill Withers After His Death + Names His Fave Songs: “All Timeless Songs”
Friday, 3 April 2020 () New York rap veteran Nas is letting the world know how much Bill Withers inspired him. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of the late music icon. Big Facts Nasir Jones went to his Instagram page Friday with a salute to Withers’ greatness. The Queens native shared a few of his […]
The post Nas Remembers Late Music Legend Bill Withers After His Death + Names His Fave Songs: “All Timeless Songs” appeared first on .