Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nas Remembers Late Music Legend Bill Withers After His Death + Names His Fave Songs: “All Timeless Songs”

Nas Remembers Late Music Legend Bill Withers After His Death + Names His Fave Songs: “All Timeless Songs”

SOHH Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Nas Remembers Late Music Legend Bill Withers After His Death + Names His Fave Songs: “All Timeless Songs”New York rap veteran Nas is letting the world know how much Bill Withers inspired him. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of the late music icon. Big Facts Nasir Jones went to his Instagram page Friday with a salute to Withers’ greatness. The Queens native shared a few of his […]

The post Nas Remembers Late Music Legend Bill Withers After His Death + Names His Fave Songs: “All Timeless Songs” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Withers dies aged 81

Bill Withers dies aged 81 01:22

 'Lean On Me' legend Bill Withers has passed away aged 81.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Nas Remembers Late Music Legend Bill Withers After His Death + Names His Fave Songs: “All Timeless Songs” - New Yor… https://t.co/zy9poTcgbw 4 minutes ago

ShaqONealclub

Shaq ONeal club Bill Withers Remembered By Nas and Shaquille O'Neal – - SOHH https://t.co/3XeVFtQ4zf 17 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Nas Remembers Late Music Legend Bill Withers After His Death + Names His Fave Songs: "All Timeless Songs"… https://t.co/XAWPq8qcI3 37 minutes ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch Nas Remembers Late Music Legend Bill Withers After His Death + Names His Fave Songs: “All Timeless Songs” https://t.co/IEiNiFYyQd 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.