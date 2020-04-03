Vybz Kartel’s Murder Conviction Upheld by Jamaican Appeals Court Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A three-member Jamaican court of appeals panel has upheld reggae dancehall recording artist Vybz Kartel’s 2014 murder conviction. The Kingston court released a 235-page opinion Friday (April 3) detailing its reasoning in dismissing the appeals of Kartel and his co-defendants, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St. John, and in affirming their convictions. 👓 View full article

