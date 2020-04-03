Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Vybz Kartel’s Murder Conviction Upheld by Jamaican Appeals Court

Vybz Kartel’s Murder Conviction Upheld by Jamaican Appeals Court

Billboard.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
A three-member Jamaican court of appeals panel has upheld reggae dancehall recording artist Vybz Kartel’s 2014 murder conviction. The Kingston court released a 235-page opinion Friday (April 3) detailing its reasoning in dismissing the appeals of Kartel and his co-defendants, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St. John, and in affirming their convictions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dagzkevo

vokehG RT @zario____: Dancehall star, Vybz Kartel's appeal of his murder conviction has been rejected by the Court of Appeal Jamaicans 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 :… 2 seconds ago

low_mukenya

The 41st RT @JamaicaGleaner: Popular dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel has lost his appeal against his murder conviction. After a near two-year wait, th… 3 minutes ago

billboardhiphop

billboard hip-hop Vybz Kartel’s Murder Conviction Upheld by Jamaican Appeals Court https://t.co/XZtXaiTWQa 5 minutes ago

shaqrawlins

-1% RT @Nationwideradio: DETAILS: Dancehall star, Vybz Kartel's appeal of his murder conviction has been rejected by the Court of Appeal. Th… 7 minutes ago

OgelloSays

Ogello😷 RT @Nationwideradio: JUST IN: Judges Frank Wiliams, Dennis Morrison, and Patrick Brooks have entered the room where they're expected to han… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.