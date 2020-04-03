Tom Brady Donates 10 Million Meals To Families In Need Amid Pandemic Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tom Brady is doing something incredible. The 42-year-old football superstar has just announced that he is teaming up with private aviation company Wheels Up for their #MealsUp Initiative to supply 10 million meals to Feeding America to help those in need during this time. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Brady Feeding America [...] 👓 View full article

