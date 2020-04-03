Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tom Brady Donates 10 Million Meals To Families In Need Amid Pandemic

Tom Brady Donates 10 Million Meals To Families In Need Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Tom Brady is doing something incredible. The 42-year-old football superstar has just announced that he is teaming up with private aviation company Wheels Up for their #MealsUp Initiative to supply 10 million meals to Feeding America to help those in need during this time. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Brady Feeding America [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimmyPatriot12

Timmy RT @ABC: Tom Brady donates 10 million meals through Wheels Up partnership amid COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/pUXwBAuGOc 4 minutes ago

ami_tvdfan

ami_ RT @JustJared: .@TomBrady is donating a massive amount of meals to help families in need during the pandemic! Read more here: https://t.co/… 38 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com .@TomBrady is donating a massive amount of meals to help families in need during the pandemic! Read more here: https://t.co/28Na60SyC2 41 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Tom Brady Donates 10 Million Meals To Families In Need Amid Pandemic https://t.co/K9Bpi3fTbx https://t.co/CXOH5gom2a 50 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Tom Brady Donates 10 Million Meals To Families In Need Amid Pandemic https://t.co/GBeL8doCsj https://t.co/T1kyjSz7j9 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.