Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sada Baby, DripReport & Beabadoobee Debut on Emerging Artists Chart

Sada Baby, DripReport & Beabadoobee Debut on Emerging Artists Chart

Billboard.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Detroit-based hip-hop/trap artist Sada Baby (real name: Casada Sorrell) debuts at No. 20 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart (dated April 4), thanks to his new LP Skuba Sada 2, which arrives at No. 1 on Heatseekers Albums, No. 22 on Top Album Sales and No. 125 on the Billboard 200. The set, released via Asylum…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ashton_holloman

Ashton Holloman RT @billboard: Moves on the @billboardcharts: @SkubaBaby, #DripReport & @Beabad00bee enter the #EmergingArtists chart https://t.co/VnfkWJg1… 11 hours ago

VetsInMusic

🎧 #MusicHeals 🎧 Check out a great #article Sada Baby, DripReport & Beabadoobee Debut on Emerging Artists Chart - Billboard https://t.co/njeezyzpKL 5 days ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Sada Baby, DripReport & Beabadoobee Debut on Emerging Artists Chart https://t.co/TBILfKUq3g 6 days ago

TripBMktg

Trip B Marketing Sada Baby, DripReport & Beabadoobee Debut on Emerging Artists Chart https://t.co/n0f4N3yKSz #celebrities #entertainment #music @billboard 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.