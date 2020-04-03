The shows must go on! - Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free

Global  

Japan Today Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Fans of musical theater forced by the coronavirus pandemic to stay at home will be able to watch some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most popular shows for free…
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: Musicals By Andrew Lloyd Webber Are Set to Appear Online For Free | THR News

Musicals By Andrew Lloyd Webber Are Set to Appear Online For Free | THR News 01:22

 The first show in the series will be 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,' premiering April 3 at 11:00 a.m.

