Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kendall Jenner Says Scott Disick Split 'Mentally F**ked' Kourtney Kardashian

Kendall Jenner Says Scott Disick Split 'Mentally F**ked' Kourtney Kardashian

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
According to Kendall, Kourtney is struggling to move on from her baby daddy and it affects her relationship with her family following fight with Kim Kardashian.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kendall Jenner: Kourtney Kardashian hasn't 'dealt with' Scott Disick split

Kendall Jenner: Kourtney Kardashian hasn't 'dealt with' Scott Disick split 00:42

 Kendall Jenner doesn't think Kourtney Kardashian has "dealt with" her split from Scott Disick, despite their romance ending five years ago.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kourtney Kardashian Cries After Fight With Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Reacts - KUWTK Recap [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian Cries After Fight With Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Reacts - KUWTK Recap

Kourtney Kardashian cries after feuding with her sisters again. Corey Gamble defends Kylie Jenener. Plus, Kim Kardashian reveals the importance of her Armenian trip. #KylieJenner #KimKardashian..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 08:57Published
Kourtney Kardashian taking 'big step back' from KUWTK [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian taking 'big step back' from KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian is "taking a big step back" from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and will only film things for the show which she finds "interesting" or exciting.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kendall Jenner & Scott Disick Share Theories About Kourtney Kardashian's Issues

Kourtney Kardashian hasn't been on the best of terms with her sisters lately--but when did things start to go wrong? In this sneak peek clip of tonight's...
E! Online

Mason Disick Goes Live on TikTok After Kourtney Kardashian Deletes His Instagram

Mason Disick went live on TikTok after his mom Kourtney Kardashian deleted the Instagram account he made! The 10-year-old son of Kourtney and Scott Disick...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Kendall Jenner Says Scott Disick Split 'Mentally F**ked' Kourtney Kardashian https://t.co/arCElrlXce https://t.co/BMWrIcA0gF 7 hours ago

Kryonyoucrazyw1

🔥💎💎The Archangel Jibrāīl 🔥 🔥Sophire 🔥 Au Rhea 💎🔥 RT @DailyMailCeleb: Kourtney Kardashian reveals she WON'T be live-tweeting KUWTK... after Kendall Jenner says split from Scott Disick left… 19 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian reveals she WON'T be live-tweeting KUWTK... after Kendall Jenner says split from Scott Disick l… https://t.co/jeAq5ySqKJ 21 hours ago

LoveSignZodiac

TraiStar Kendall Jenner Has a Theory About Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Feuding With Her Sisters https://t.co/KRnGSJA8yt Go he… https://t.co/dJWMRjtSaL 1 day ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Think Kourtney Kardashian 'Dealt' with Scott Disick Breakup https://t.co/bsb1msEXKe 1 day ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Kourtney Kardashian's split from Scott Disick left her 'mentally f**ked', according to sister Kendall https://t.co/Pd… 1 day ago

RunMike26

Mike The Kardashian-Jenner family is toxic, that’s the problem with ⁦@kourtneykardash⁩. It’s not rocket science. https://t.co/E8NkkOojkv 1 day ago

getoveritwewon_

getoveritwewon👠🇺🇸 @kourtneykardash be ashamed. Pull yourself together and get help. Do your job or quit. Zero worries. Good luck. https://t.co/ID4RClSlad 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.