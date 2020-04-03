Asher Angel Releases New Track 'All Day' - Listen Now!
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Asher Angel just dropped his new song “All Day” and we’ve had it on repeat all day! The 17-year-old actor and musician shared the new track, which he hopes can be a distraction given the current health crisis in the world. “I am so excited to release ‘All Day’ – especially considering what is happening [...]
