Formula 1's Bernie Ecclestone, 89, Is Expecting a Baby with Wife Fabiana, 44

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Bernie Ecclestone, who is the former chief executive of the Formula One Group, is expecting his first child with wife Fabiana Flosi. The 89-year-old billionaire is the father of three daughters – Deborah, 65, Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31 – and he has five grandkids and one great-grandchild. This will be the first child for [...]
News video: Bernie Ecclestone to be a dad for the fourth time

Bernie Ecclestone to be a dad for the fourth time 01:05

 Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father for the fourth time at the age of 89, as he and his wife Fabiana Flosi are expecting their first child together.

