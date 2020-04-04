Global  

Gwen Stefani's Vegas Residency Dates for May Are Canceled

Just Jared Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani's Vegas Residency Dates for May Are CanceledGwen Stefani has announced that all of her Just a Girl concerts scheduled for May 2020 have been canceled because of the health crisis. The Grammy-winning star was supposed to perform eight shows from May 1 through May 16, but those will now be rescheduled for future dates. “My May Just A Girl Vegas residency [...]
