Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter and 8-Year-old Son Missing After Canoeing Accident

AceShowbiz Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her eight-year-old son Gideon are reported missing after trying to retrieve a ball in a canoe in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.
News video: Coast Guard Suspends Search For Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Maeve McKean, 8-Year-Old Son Identified As Missing Boaters

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Maeve McKean, 8-Year-Old Son Identified As Missing Boaters 02:45

 Coast Guard Suspends Search For Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Maeve McKean, 8-Year-Old Son Identified As Missing Boaters

