Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's perfect family moment with daughter Mehr will melt your heart

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's perfect family moment with daughter Mehr will melt your heart

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr is one of the most cutest baby girls of B-town. The little one's pictures always make fans of the two actors 'ooh' and 'aww' over them. Recently, Neha shared an adorable picture with her daughter that certainly melted our heart. The picture also includes Angad playing with his kid.

In...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rsrohit38

मनीष राजपूत RT @Showbiz_IT: #Coronavirus lockdown: Neha Dhupia shares adorable family photo with Angad Bedi and Mehr https://t.co/wqKqYSjbYI 17 hours ago

BNN_Breaking

Breaking News 🇸🇴 Inside Neha Dhupia's Cosy Living Room; Actress Shares An Adorable Picture Of Lockdown Days With Angad Bedi And Daug… https://t.co/tHK7XWtC2t 17 hours ago

pranav9983

Pranav Patel RT @Spotboye: .@NehaDhupia took to her social media to give fans a sneak-peek at her cosy living room sharing a picture of lockdown days wi… 17 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE .@NehaDhupia took to her social media to give fans a sneak-peek at her cosy living room sharing a picture of lockdo… https://t.co/hZaLYtZsmm 17 hours ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz #Coronavirus lockdown: Neha Dhupia shares adorable family photo with Angad Bedi and Mehr https://t.co/wqKqYSjbYI 17 hours ago

ETimesTV

ETimes TV Neha Dhupia gives a peek into her lockdown life with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Meher https://t.co/YelxkuULln 18 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htshowbiz: .@NehaDhupia takes fans inside her cosy home, shares pic of perfect family moment with Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr https://… 19 hours ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News Neha Dhupia takes fans inside her cosy home, shares pic of perfect family moment with Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr… https://t.co/OK9XiX3mRJ 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.