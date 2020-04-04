FWICE provides door-to-door supply of essentials; seeks financial aid from SRK, Hrithik Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Despite their best intentions, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) — that had announced a week-long campaign of distribution of groceries and other essentials to daily-wage workers from March 22 — had been unable to fulfil their promise due to the lockdown. In what comes as a ray of hope to those hit... Despite their best intentions, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) — that had announced a week-long campaign of distribution of groceries and other essentials to daily-wage workers from March 22 — had been unable to fulfil their promise due to the lockdown. In what comes as a ray of hope to those hit 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this