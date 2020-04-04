Forever No. 1: Bill Withers’ ‘Lean on Me’

Saturday, 4 April 2020 () Forever No. 1 is a Billboard series that pays special tribute to the recently deceased artists who achieved the highest honor our charts have to offer. Here, we honor the late Bill Withers by diving into his only No. 1 hit, the timeless anthem "Lean on Me."
Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81 Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Withers was a three-time Grammy...