Pink and Son Are Coronavirus Free After Testing Positive Two Weeks Ago Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The 'Give Me a Reason' singer makes a $1 million donation to fight COVID-19 as she reveals she and her 3-year-old son Jameson were lucky to have access to the tests. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this