Emily Ratajkowski Shares Steamy Bathroom Mirror Selfie with Her Husband!

Just Jared Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on Friday night (April 3) to share a super sexy selfie that she snapped in the summer of 2018! The model and actress is seen in her birthday suit with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard wrapping his arms around her waist. “This is not what our quarantine looks like (we’re mostly [...]
