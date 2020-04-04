B-town buzz: Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya, to make acting debut with Bamfaad Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya makes his acting debut in Ranjan Chandel's Bamfaad. The Zee5 film, which drops on April 10, also marks the Hindi film debut of South star Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy (2017) fame. Bamfaad, a love story set in Uttar Pradesh, is presented by Anurag Kashyap.



*Moving home, doing chores*



