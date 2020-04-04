It was Thom Evans‘ birthday this week and he decided to sing a duet with girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger to celebrate the special day! The 35-year-old former rugby player met Nicole, 41, when he was a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity. She was a judge on the show. Thom showed off his singing abilities on [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Amanda Nicole Jones RT @JustJared: Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans sang a duet for his birthday - watch the sweet video! https://t.co/oktFUDhpbf 1 hour ago Norbert Müller Nicole Scherzinger & Boyfriend Thom Evans Sing a Duet for His Birthday! (Video): It was Thom Evans‘ birthday this w… https://t.co/SCV18yad9s 2 hours ago JustJared.com Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans sang a duet for his birthday - watch the sweet video! https://t.co/oktFUDhpbf 3 hours ago The Sun Showbiz Nicole Scherzinger, 41, and her boyfriend Thom Evans, 34, get sweaty in sexy dance video after finally joining Tik… https://t.co/p4qLHBoHZY 4 days ago Daily Mail Celebrity Nicole Scherzinger shares energetic TikTok dance video with boyfriend Thom Evans, 34 https://t.co/G0hauvYenr 4 days ago PerfectionRegal 😀😎🤘🤫 Nicole Scherzinger goes make-up free in selfie with beau Thom Evans https://t.co/RHvTWR9fpC 6 days ago Palinterest Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend Thom Evans go red carpet official at the Golden Globes – A Must Rea https://t.co/qmckATbOKE 6 days ago World News Read Most In 24 hours Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend Thom Evans share couple workout video amid lockdown https://t.co/CBvZ9umrRM 1 week ago