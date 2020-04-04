Global  

Nicole Scherzinger & Boyfriend Thom Evans Sing a Duet for His Birthday! (Video)

Just Jared Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
It was Thom Evans‘ birthday this week and he decided to sing a duet with girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger to celebrate the special day! The 35-year-old former rugby player met Nicole, 41, when he was a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity. She was a judge on the show. Thom showed off his singing abilities on [...]
