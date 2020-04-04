Global  

When Jessica Chastain snubbed role in Doctor Strange

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Actress Jessica Chastain turned down the chance to play Dr. Christine Palmer in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer "Doctor Strange" as she only wants to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as a superhero. Writer of "Doctor Strange", C Robert Cargill, said that director Scott Derrickson wanted to rope in Chastain for the...
 Jessica Chastain turned down the chance to play Dr. Christine Palmer in 'Doctor Strange' as she only wants to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a superhero.

