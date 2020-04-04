Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Guess who Keanu Reeves credits for raising John Wick bar

Guess who Keanu Reeves credits for raising John Wick bar

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
John Wick fame actor Keanu Reeves credits director Chad Stahelski for expanding the film franchises action into different environments. "Chad Stahelski, the director of the films, wanted to expand John Wick's action into different environments and he wanted ninjas," Reeves said. "It's John Wick so what, let's have a motorcycle...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.