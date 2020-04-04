Global  

Pink, son are COVID-19 free after testing positive

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Singer Pink has shared that she and her son had coronavirus. Pink has been regularly updating her Instagram to share her family's activities while in home during the lockdown, but on April 3 she shared about her and her son's diagnosis.

She took to her social media accounts that she and her three-year-old-son Jameson showed...
