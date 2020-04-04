Global  

Tales From The Loop Web Series Review: An oddly weaved sci-fi drama

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
*Tales From The Loop
On: Amazon Prime Video
Director: Mark Romanek
Cast: Daniel Zolghadri, Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider
Rating: 
*

Inspired by Simon Stalenhag's artwork, Nathaniel Halpern uses sci-fi as its backdrop to address normal problems with normal humans in a different world with high scientific technologies....
mrhaycock

Mark Haycock On that note if you’ve got Amazon Prime Video check out ‘Tales from the Loop’. I brought all the (mostly) art books… https://t.co/DOfTwSHip8 2 seconds ago

Weppas_

Johan Westberg Ooh I need to watch Tales from the Loop, apparently the artwork its based of is all from areas around where I'm fro… https://t.co/NXiJdlAk12 21 minutes ago

conceptjournal

eDo RT @swedense: Amazon series 'Tales from the Loop' is based on Swede @simonstalenhag's sci-fi art. His images of robots in rural landscapes,… 33 minutes ago

chaunceydevega

chauncey devega RT @HeavenOfHorror: TALES FROM THE LOOP is a new Sci-Fi series on @PrimeVideo. Season 1 has 8 episodes and you can watch them all now. This… 40 minutes ago

Curlykale

David Curtis Apart from the rather unimaginative music score,( Boards of Canada 🇨🇦 Where were you?) “ Tales from the Loop “ on A… https://t.co/PiaN0OnbwL 41 minutes ago

arttusilvast

Arttu Silvast | Composer RT @philipglass: Today’s #glassminute, composer/pianist Paul Leonard-Morgan plays the main theme from the new Amazon series TALES FROM THE… 47 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut ‘Money Heist,’ ‘Tales from the Loop,’ ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘After Life’: Five not-to-be missed serie… https://t.co/C8RUKUWzNB 1 hour ago

ScarletCatalie

nat clayton 🐙 Wait is the Tales From The Loop series not even set in Sweden? 1 hour ago

