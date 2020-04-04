50 Cent Clowns Diddy + Kevin Hart Letting Their Faces Go During Quarantine: “Where The F**k Is The Time Machine, They Got Old” Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent wants things to go back to 2019. The hip-hop veteran has playfully fired some digital shots at celebrities Kevin Hart and Diddy. Big Facts Fif went to his social media pages this week and didn’t censor himself. 50 referenced black entertainers like Hart and Diddy appearing old during their home […]



The post 50 Cent Clowns Diddy + Kevin Hart Letting Their Faces Go During Quarantine: “Where The F**k Is The Time Machine, They Got Old” appeared first on . New York rapper 50 Cent wants things to go back to 2019. The hip-hop veteran has playfully fired some digital shots at celebrities Kevin Hart and Diddy. Big Facts Fif went to his social media pages this week and didn’t censor himself. 50 referenced black entertainers like Hart and Diddy appearing old during their home […]The post 50 Cent Clowns Diddy + Kevin Hart Letting Their Faces Go During Quarantine: “Where The F**k Is The Time Machine, They Got Old” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this