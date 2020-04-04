50 Cent Explodes On SlowBucks After Ashanti Shares Disturbing Domestic Violence Pics Of Her Sister: “Hitting That Girl Like That” Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent is big mad. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to let loose some major steam toward hip-hop entertainer SlowBucks for allegedly physically assaulting singer Ashanti‘s sister. Big Facts 50 went online last night to go off on the rap personality. Curtis Jackson questioned Bucks’ state of mind and reason for […]



The post 50 Cent Explodes On SlowBucks After Ashanti Shares Disturbing Domestic Violence Pics Of Her Sister: “Hitting That Girl Like That” appeared first on . New York rapper 50 Cent is big mad. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to let loose some major steam toward hip-hop entertainer SlowBucks for allegedly physically assaulting singer Ashanti‘s sister. Big Facts 50 went online last night to go off on the rap personality. Curtis Jackson questioned Bucks’ state of mind and reason for […]The post 50 Cent Explodes On SlowBucks After Ashanti Shares Disturbing Domestic Violence Pics Of Her Sister: “Hitting That Girl Like That” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 50 Cent Accuses SlowBucks of Abusing Ashanti's Sister After She Shows Heavy Injuries Kenashia 'Shia' Douglas shares on her Instagram account a video that includes images of her covered in blood with her teeth broken to celebrate her 31st...

AceShowbiz 1 week ago





Tweets about this K Dubb 50 Cent Explodes On SlowBucks After Ashanti Shares Disturbing Domestic Violence Pics Of Her Sister: “Hitting That G… https://t.co/XNMb6FX6g2 3 days ago SOHH 50 Cent Explodes On Slowbucks After Ashanti Shares Disturbing Domestic Violence Pics Of Her Sister: "Hitting That G… https://t.co/lz1GzRzTOS 4 days ago 4hiphop 50 Cent Explodes On SlowBucks After Ashanti Shares Disturbing Domestic Violence Pics Of Her Sister: “Hitting That G… https://t.co/1oyA8H9muf 4 days ago