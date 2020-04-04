The Flash actor Logan Williams dies at 16 Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Actor Logan Williams, best known for playing the young version of protagonist Barry Allen on the superhero TV show "The Flash", has died suddenly. He was 16. His mother, Marlyse Williams, confirmed his death to the Tri-City News of British Columbia, saying the family is "absolutely devastated".



She added that the coronavirus... 👓 View full article

