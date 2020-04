WATCH Bill Maher Rage Against Trump’s Coronavirus Poll Bump in New Rules Segment: ‘A Crisis is No Time to Think’ Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Comic and pundit Bill Maher took aim at President Donald Trump’s recent bump in polling amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting that Americans often reflexively rally around leaders in times like these “because a crisis is no time to think.” HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher returned Friday night with an episode that was shot in […] 👓 View full article

