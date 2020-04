Trump faced a blistering backlash from prominent Twitter users for his firing of Michael Atkinson.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dan Ornelas RT @ckieser13: Blue checks are going to hand Trump a second term! 3 minutes ago Chris Kieser Blue checks are going to hand Trump a second term! https://t.co/4SDbLQcKDp 6 minutes ago Glen Lucien RT @BreakingBrown: Is Trump a bad president? Absolutely. Period. But folks need to push back against this idea that he’s the “worst ever”.… 17 minutes ago Carlos (new account) Awaiting the many blue checks that'll jump on this in the hope that it will reflect badly on Donald Trump. Mark my… https://t.co/DftezmZ7zM 50 minutes ago The Rabid Cat Remember in 2016 when all the blue checks were screeching that Trump was unfit and he couldn't be trusted with his… https://t.co/lMCpnThirf 5 hours ago disha RT @LetsFishSmarter: Type in hydroxycloroquine into the Twitter search bar. It’s not just trump. Many blue checks, huge accounts, etc pos… 8 hours ago Casper Cucumber RT @man_integrated: 😷Quick Thread - NRF, NIMS, Nitwits The Nat'l Response Framework (and its implementation program, NIMS) is a complex ec… 8 hours ago Blue Bee RT @PiperPerabo: I agree with @maddow stop airing Trump press conferences live. He is pushing misinformation and lies. Air the tape with fa… 11 hours ago