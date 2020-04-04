Global  

Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden’s Leadership: ‘Steady, Thoughtful, Smart’ Like President Obama

Mediaite Saturday, 4 April 2020
Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden’s Leadership: ‘Steady, Thoughtful, Smart’ Like President ObamaElizabeth Warren hasn't made an official endorsement yet, but she gave some ringing praise that effectively acknowledged that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the person to potentially beat President Donald Trump.
