Dolly Parton Hailed as a ‘Queen, An Empress’ by Lady Antebellum & Lily Tomlin in ‘Biography’ Clip: Exclusive Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dolly Parton is the subject of an upcoming documentary on A&E titled Biography: Dolly. In an unreleased clip of the special, which Billboard premieres exclusively today (April 4), Lady Antebellum and Lily Tomlin praise the country icon and actress for her talents. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this