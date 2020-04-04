Global  

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Will Donate All of His MLB Paychecks During the Shutdown

Just Jared Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are doing their part to help people in need throughout the current health crisis. Justin just found out that the MLB will be paying players while the league is shut down so they are going to be donating all of his paychecks from this time period. If you were wondering, [...]
