Look Like The Professor from 'Money Heist' with These Glasses!

Just Jared Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Are you obsessed with the Netflix series La Casa De Papel, which is known as Money Heist in English? Do you love the glasses that The Professor wears? Well you’re in luck! Netflix has teamed up with Persol to create a capsule collection of sunglasses and optical frames inspired by the hit series. The new [...]
